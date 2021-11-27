Abulaba Achieves Market Cap of $2,461.68 (AAA)

Abulaba (CURRENCY:AAA) traded down 32.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Abulaba coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Abulaba has traded 52.2% lower against the dollar. Abulaba has a total market cap of $2,461.68 and approximately $1.00 worth of Abulaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Abulaba

Abulaba is a coin. Its launch date was December 14th, 2017. Abulaba’s total supply is 397,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,090,818 coins. Abulaba’s official Twitter account is @AbulabaCapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . Abulaba’s official website is abulaba.co

According to CryptoCompare, “AAA Reserve Currency is an off-chain fiat-collateralised stable coin, working under Jersey jurisdiction, and is the only stable coin currently pegged to inflation. The AAA hold three fiat currencies (USD, GBP, YEN) along with multi-asset (fixed income) as collateral backing the value of AAA coins. Proceeds gathered from the sale of the AAA ERC20 token are invested back into the asset categories to produce an effective return that offsets the loss of purchasing power of the fiat currencies. The AAA strengths are superior Store of Value & Unit of Account, Diversified Stability Mechanism, Legally Compliant Stablecoin, Proven Stability Mechanism and Non-Profit Structure. “

Abulaba Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abulaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abulaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abulaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

