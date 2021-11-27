Acadia Realty Trust to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $21.19 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,875,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,577,000 after purchasing an additional 191,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,754,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,043,000 after purchasing an additional 283,663 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,573,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,114,000 after purchasing an additional 18,299 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 42.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,257,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,585,000 after purchasing an additional 673,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 22.4% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,076,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,388,000 after purchasing an additional 379,929 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $34,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares in the company, valued at $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $223,460. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.50%.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

