adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 95.0% from the October 31st total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADDYY. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its holdings in adidas by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $440,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY stock traded down $7.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.67. 62,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,646. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.54. adidas has a 52 week low of $142.66 and a 52 week high of $199.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADDYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.