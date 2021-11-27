Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 50,093 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 11.2% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 624.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 4,667,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $383,874,403.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR opened at $74.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.47. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.19.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $818.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.04 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 44.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.47%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KKR. JMP Securities lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.18.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

