Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Sells 77,176 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. trimmed its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 40.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,176 shares during the quarter. Limbach comprises about 0.7% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

LMB stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

