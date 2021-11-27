Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. Sells 77,176 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. trimmed its holdings in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) by 40.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,460 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 77,176 shares during the quarter. Limbach comprises about 0.7% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in Limbach were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Limbach by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Limbach during the first quarter worth $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the first quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.
LMB stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19.
Several brokerages have weighed in on LMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Limbach from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Limbach from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.
Limbach Profile
Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.
Featured Story: How is a price target determined?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB).
Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.