ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.32) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of ADV opened at €12.76 ($14.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of €15.48 ($17.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.29 and a 200 day moving average of €12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.