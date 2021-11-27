ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.32) price target by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of ADV opened at €12.76 ($14.50) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18. ADVA Optical Networking has a 1-year low of €6.69 ($7.60) and a 1-year high of €15.48 ($17.59). The company has a 50-day moving average of €12.29 and a 200 day moving average of €12.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
ADVA Optical Networking Company Profile
Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.