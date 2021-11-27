AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.09

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and traded as low as $9.59. AGC shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 1,892 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.34.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. This is a positive change from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AGC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.52%.

About AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

