Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at SVB Leerink

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its price target increased by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.07.

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $152.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.44. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.80%.

In related news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

