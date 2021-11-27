AIOZ Network (AIOZ) Market Cap Tops $206.68 Million

AIOZ Network (CURRENCY:AIOZ) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. One AIOZ Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00001865 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AIOZ Network has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. AIOZ Network has a total market capitalization of $206.68 million and approximately $16.46 million worth of AIOZ Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00233468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About AIOZ Network

AIOZ is a coin. AIOZ Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 201,447,841 coins. AIOZ Network’s official Twitter account is @AIOZNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “AIOZ Network is a distributed CDN built on our very own Blockchain. On AIOZ Network, users share redundant memory, storage and bandwidth resources to create a vast CDN capable of powering streaming platforms anywhere in the world. It aims to change the way the world streams videos. To better understand this, imagine that you're watching a video on your phone. Today that video streams from a content delivery network (CDN). A CDN is a system of servers in various locations storing and delivering content to viewers and their devices – like a video you watch on your phone. AIOZ Network creates a distributed content delivery network (dCDN) and represents a major shift in the way the world streams video. On a dCDN, a video comes from one of many Nodes – a regular person paid to store and deliver content from their device with the help of an app. The app harnesses the device's unused resources such as extra computing power, bandwidth, and storage. “

Buying and Selling AIOZ Network

