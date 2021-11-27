Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $446.15 Million

Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will post sales of $446.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $445.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $446.50 million. Air Transport Services Group posted sales of $399.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $465.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATSG stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.04. 278,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,263. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,116 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the second quarter worth about $453,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,841,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 17,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

