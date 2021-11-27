Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.63) Per Share

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akerna in a report released on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akerna’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Get Akerna alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KERN. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.95.

Shares of KERN stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. Akerna has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $72.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative net margin of 143.97% and a negative return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Akerna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akerna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Akerna by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Akerna by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the last quarter. 14.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane acquired 11,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $30,507.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.