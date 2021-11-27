Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Akoustis Technologies worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AKTS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 313,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 215,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,256,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,172,000 after purchasing an additional 178,072 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 437.6% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 166,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKTS opened at $6.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $9.16. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $19.15.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.49% and a negative net margin of 573.95%. Akoustis Technologies’s revenue was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $56,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur Geiss sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $74,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,619 shares of company stock valued at $293,743. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AKTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoustis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akoustis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Akoustis Technologies Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.