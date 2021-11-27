Alchemix One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19.59 Million (ALCX)

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Alchemix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $319.85 or 0.00581381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemix has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $267.59 million and $19.59 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00044647 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00233468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alchemix Coin Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. It launched on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,098,738 coins and its circulating supply is 836,620 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

