ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 11.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,418,000 after acquiring an additional 720,267 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ALLETE by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,407,000 after acquiring an additional 113,724 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ALLETE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,975,000 after acquiring an additional 7,839 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 4.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,386,000 after purchasing an additional 59,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ALLETE by 18.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,163,000 after purchasing an additional 161,251 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

ALLETE stock opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $73.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 85.42%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

