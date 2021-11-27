Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,013,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,406. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.09 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 51.74% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $1,162,262.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $163,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 249.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 108,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 77,234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 28.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 263,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 58,479 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 389.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 219,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 174,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the third quarter worth $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.