Alpha Real Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.08 million and a PE ratio of 5.46. Alpha Real Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.58. The company has a current ratio of 117.29, a quick ratio of 82.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.

About Alpha Real Trust

Alpha Real Trust Limited specializes in investments in securities, services, and other related businesses. The fund seeks to invest in the United Kingdom and Europe.

