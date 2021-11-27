Alpha Real Trust Limited Declares Dividend of GBX 1 (LON:ARTL)

Alpha Real Trust Limited (LON:ARTL) declared a dividend on Friday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Alpha Real Trust stock opened at GBX 166 ($2.17) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £102.08 million and a PE ratio of 5.46. Alpha Real Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 189 ($2.47). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 166.43 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 167.58. The company has a current ratio of 117.29, a quick ratio of 82.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.35.
About Alpha Real Trust
Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Real Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Real Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.