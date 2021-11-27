Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.04 Billion

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) will announce sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.09 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.01 billion. Altria Group posted sales of $5.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $21.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.93 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.67 billion to $21.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MO. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Altria Group stock opened at $43.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altria Group (MO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Altria Group (NYSE:MO)

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.