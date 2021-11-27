Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

AIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their target price on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:AIF traded down C$0.96 on Friday, hitting C$64.46. 72,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,079. The stock has a market cap of C$2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 116.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$64.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$61.39. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$47.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$70.39.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. As a group, analysts predict that Altus Group will post 2.0021053 earnings per share for the current year.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

