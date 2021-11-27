Aluf (OTCMKTS:AHIX) Trading 26.5% Higher

Aluf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AHIX)’s stock price traded up 26.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. 3,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 47,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Aluf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AHIX)

Aluf Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in mergers and acquisitions in the development and sale of proprietary software. It provides proprietary software, wafer level reliability testers software algorithms, and hardware used in the testing and data mining of the most commonly used computer hard drives, memory, and magnetics; as well as other advanced magnetic, semiconductor and nanotechnology based device components.

