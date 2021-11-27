Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Purus Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,491 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.4% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,564.72, for a total value of $495,496.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,498 shares of company stock worth $293,480,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,250.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,144.44.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,412.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,407.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

