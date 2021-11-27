Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,412.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,407.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
