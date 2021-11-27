Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Increased by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of Courier Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 40.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $599,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,504.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 68.56, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,412.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,407.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,881.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,700.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,144.44.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,498 shares of company stock valued at $293,480,991 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

