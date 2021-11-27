Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.01

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.01 and traded as high as $10.09. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.09, with a volume of 7,481 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATA. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,858,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 459,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 652,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares during the last quarter. 53.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

