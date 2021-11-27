Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TSE ARG opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.29.

Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 7,000,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total value of C$9,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,199,900 shares in the company, valued at C$22,359,870.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

