Amerigo Resources Ltd. (ARG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.
TSE ARG opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70. Amerigo Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.29.
Amerigo Resources (TSE:ARG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$60.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.
About Amerigo Resources
Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.
