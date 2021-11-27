Analysts Anticipate Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the highest is ($0.15). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.82) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.49). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.43.

NASDAQ:AUTL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,935. The company has a market capitalization of $456.47 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.56. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $688,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 39.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 102.3% during the third quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 171,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after buying an additional 86,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares during the last quarter. 33.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

