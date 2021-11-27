Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to post $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full-year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. 496,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $48.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 918,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,458,000 after acquiring an additional 328,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

