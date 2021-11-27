Analysts Anticipate J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) to Post $0.62 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. J & J Snack Foods posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 588.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.99 to $5.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.74 and a 200-day moving average of $163.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.57. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $140.27 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

