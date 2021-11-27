Analysts Anticipate NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.23 Billion

Equities research analysts expect NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report sales of $11.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for NIKE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.98 billion. NIKE reported sales of $11.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NIKE will report full-year sales of $47.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.57 billion to $47.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $53.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.37 billion to $55.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NIKE.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $4.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $168.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,751,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400,389. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $265.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. NIKE has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 29.18%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total transaction of $15,499,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 247,589 shares of company stock worth $40,048,835. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $8,164,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 118,816 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth $3,482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

