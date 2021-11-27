Analysts Expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) will report $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.41. Citizens Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $17.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZWI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.75. 2,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,586. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citizens Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.15.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

