Analysts Expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Will Post Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Duke Energy posted earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 94,828.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,905,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,214 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 39.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,117,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $603,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,705 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 240.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,432,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,079 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,860,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,805,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,018,415. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $85.56 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market cap of $76.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.48 and a 200 day moving average of $102.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

