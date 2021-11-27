Analysts Expect FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $769.01 Million

Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $769.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $773.15 million and the lowest is $764.00 million. FLEETCOR Technologies reported sales of $617.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 73.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 628.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $13.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $215.15. The company had a trading volume of 557,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,344. FLEETCOR Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $214.76 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.07.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.