Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.85. Great Western Bancorp also posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $33.46. The company had a trading volume of 215,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,923. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Great Western Bancorp has a 52-week low of $16.39 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $854,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $759,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $1,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

