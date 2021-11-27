Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Will Announce Earnings of $2.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post earnings per share of $2.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.72. SBA Communications posted earnings of $2.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year earnings of $10.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.64 to $10.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.45 to $11.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS.

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.27.

SBAC stock traded down $3.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $351.05. The company had a trading volume of 247,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.48 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $369.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 88.21%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total value of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,538 shares of company stock valued at $55,751,983 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

