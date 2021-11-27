Analysts Set Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) PT at $175.00

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Nordea Equity Research cut Adevinta ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29. Adevinta ASA has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

