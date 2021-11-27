Analysts Set Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Target Price at $12.08

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala bought 586,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $6,390,746.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Coty by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 58,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Coty by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 144,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Coty by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Coty by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 96,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $9.64. The company had a trading volume of 8,194,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,371,647. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Coty had a positive return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

