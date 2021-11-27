Analysts Set County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Target Price at $32.97

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:ICBK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.60. 835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,662. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. County Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $37.30.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.17. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 27.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICBK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of County Bancorp by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About County Bancorp

County Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company was founded by William C. Censky, Timothy J. Schneider, Wayne D. Mueller and Mark R. Binversie in May 1996 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

