Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Price Target at C$2.59

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,626,378.12.

SGY stock traded down C$0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.11. 1,296,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,496. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.38. Surge Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.34 and a 52-week high of C$6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.86, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$342.77 million and a PE ratio of 0.61.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

