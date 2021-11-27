Analysts Set Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) PT at $60.23

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 17,048,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,696,781. The firm has a market cap of $214.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 160,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 25,745 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 12,949 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

