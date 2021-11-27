Analyzing Grocery Outlet (GO) and The Competition

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ: GO) is one of 48 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Grocery Outlet to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grocery Outlet 2.58% 9.62% 3.63% Grocery Outlet Competitors 1.83% 21.83% 4.68%

Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.18, indicating that its stock price is 118% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet’s peers have a beta of 0.38, indicating that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grocery Outlet and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grocery Outlet 0 5 2 0 2.29 Grocery Outlet Competitors 1103 2613 2666 82 2.27

Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus price target of $30.71, suggesting a potential upside of 7.69%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 19.12%. Given Grocery Outlet’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grocery Outlet and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Grocery Outlet $3.13 billion $106.71 million 35.65 Grocery Outlet Competitors $23.00 billion $442.89 million 8.72

Grocery Outlet’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet. Grocery Outlet is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grocery Outlet peers beat Grocery Outlet on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

