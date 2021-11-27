Analyzing Liberty Global (LBTYK) and Its Rivals

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYK) is one of 35 public companies in the “Cable & other pay television services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Liberty Global to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Liberty Global alerts:

This table compares Liberty Global and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.98 billion -$1.63 billion 1.37 Liberty Global Competitors $10.32 billion $716.61 million 19.86

Liberty Global has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Liberty Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.6% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Cable & other pay television services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Global’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, meaning that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Liberty Global and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Liberty Global Competitors 367 1767 2602 75 2.50

Liberty Global currently has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.27%. As a group, “Cable & other pay television services” companies have a potential upside of 26.20%. Given Liberty Global’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Global has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 97.60% 14.99% 5.58% Liberty Global Competitors 31.48% 4.64% 4.43%

Summary

Liberty Global beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.