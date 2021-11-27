Andreas Tautscher Acquires 16,300 Shares of MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) Stock

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH) insider Andreas Tautscher bought 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £7,498 ($9,796.19).

Shares of MJH stock opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. MJ Hudson Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 50.38. The company has a market cap of £76.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.13 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.27%.

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

