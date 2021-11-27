ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 380,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after acquiring an additional 51,935 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 439,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after acquiring an additional 30,862 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 46.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 38,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANIP opened at $40.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The firm has a market cap of $519.90 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28 and a beta of 1.21.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 10.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Truist started coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

