Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.54. The stock had a trading volume of 524,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,340. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

