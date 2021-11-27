APENFT (NFT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $82.93 Million

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. Over the last seven days, APENFT has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a total market capitalization of $82.93 million and approximately $411.39 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001443 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044806 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008727 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.69 or 0.00234079 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00088541 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

APENFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

