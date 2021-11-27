ApeSwap Finance Price Tops $1.38 (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002510 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ApeSwap Finance has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. ApeSwap Finance has a total market cap of $107.84 million and $3.42 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.63 or 0.00064847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.12 or 0.00078477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00103924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.19 or 0.07470773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,920.48 or 0.99946314 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 78,267,907 coins and its circulating supply is 78,180,022 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

Buying and Selling ApeSwap Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

