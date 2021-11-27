Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $751.50 million-$758.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $704.86 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Apollo Medical stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.56. 211,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,944. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.20 and its 200 day moving average is $74.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Apollo Medical has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $133.23.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Medical will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 148.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 58,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 45.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical in the third quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

