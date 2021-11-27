AppCoins (APPC) Market Capitalization Reaches $20.53 Million

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. AppCoins has a market capitalization of $20.53 million and $565,561.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00044095 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.94 or 0.00231065 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins (CRYPTO:APPC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,425,245 coins and its circulating supply is 244,425,244 coins. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

