Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.73.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APTV. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 3.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Aptiv by 5.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $163.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.95. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

