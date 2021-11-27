ARAW (ARAW) 24 Hour Volume Hits $813.00

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One ARAW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ARAW has a total market capitalization of $48,425.93 and approximately $813.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ARAW has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008516 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00234541 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.76 or 0.00088691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012295 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

