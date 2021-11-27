Arcblock (ABT) Price Tops $0.20

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000371 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a market cap of $20.07 million and $6.60 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Arcblock has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044808 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.11 or 0.00233150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.62 or 0.00088484 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Arcblock Coin Profile

Arcblock is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

