Archford Capital Strategies LLC Buys 371 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after buying an additional 61,914 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $178.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $1,212,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock worth $5,382,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. UBS Group assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.48.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.